Alto-Shaam to Host Cook & Hold Global Launch Event

Alto-Shaam, a recognised leader in the foodservice equipment industry, is excited to announce its newest innovation during an exclusive Cook & Hold Global Launch Event at 11 a.m. CST on Tuesday, Nov. 10 via Zoom.

The global launch will feature Alto-Shaam chefs from around the globe utilising Cook & Hold ovens to demonstrate the value it adds to the kitchen, cooking a variety of dishes from a number of different cuisines.

Additionally, customers who have been using Alto-Shaam’s Cook & Hold ovens throughout the years will share how they have been able to increase their profits, while also saving time and labor.

Steve Maahs, President and COO at Alto-Shaam, said the new Cook & Hold ovens are the products of a pioneering legacy started many years ago.

“Since 1968, Cook & Hold ovens have never failed to deliver the highest quality of food and results, standing the test of time,” Maahs said. “My father, Jerry Maahs, introduced it to the market decades ago. We are proud to carry on his pioneering legacy by advancing his original technology with our new range of Cook & Hold ovens.”

The new range of Cook & Hold ovens features Halo Heat Technology®, a new design and advanced user-friendly controls. Easy to operate, the new ovens feature Alto-Shaam’s most advanced control yet. The ovens can also be managed remotely through Alto-Shaam’s cloud-based remote oven management system, ChefLinc™. Through an intuitive dashboard, ChefLinc allows operators to create, manage and distribute recipes to ovens in multiple locations through the cloud—providing food operators complete control of their equipment, menus and business from wherever they are.

“Cook & Hold ovens were invented with operators’ needs and challenges in mind from the beginning,” Maahs said. “Throughout the years, we have remained dedicated to continuous improvement and investment in the most innovative technology that helps our customers pioneer their path forward.”

Alto-Shaam’s new Cook & Hold ovens will be available to order in November. To learn more about the original Cook & Hold oven, hear customer success stories and discover new oven features, join Alto-Shaam for their global launch event on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. CST. For those unable to attend the live event, Alto-Shaam will share a recording after the event to all registrants.

For more information or to register for the event, visit: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RXIk_a_AQ2qFzp9SW8K0QQ

About Alto-Shaam, Inc.

Alto-Shaam was born of remarkable innovation that has since advanced the global commercial foodservice industry. Since revolutionizing heated holding in 1968 with Halo Heat® technology, Alto-Shaam has continuously responded to industry needs by pioneering cutting-edge system solutions. Alto-Shaam offers an expanded, award-winning product portfolio, including the revolutionary Vector® Multi-Cook Ovens, Combitherm® Ovens, Cook & Hold Ovens and a variety of heated holding solutions. For more information, visit alto-shaam.com.