Alto-Shaam to Virtually Debut New Converge Multi-Cook Ovens

Alto-Shaam will host a virtual launch event to showcase its latest leap forward in the multi-cook category — Converge® Multi-Cook Ovens at 11 a.m. CST on Tuesday, June 14 via Zoom.

The industry-leading foodservice equipment manufacturer will put Converge to the ultimate test for those unable to witness the ovens in-person at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago last month.

Alto-Shaam’s culinary team will complete several challenges received from chefs around the world to showcase the variety of cooking applications that can be executed simultaneously using a single Converge oven.

With up to three independent chambers in a ventless space, operators can now steam, bake, grill and air fry food items at the exact same time, in the same oven, without sacrificing quality and with zero flavor transfer.

“Seeing is truly believing,” said Alto-Shaam Corporate Executive Chef Rocky Rockwell. “There is no other oven on the market that can consistently sear salmon, low-temperature cook crème brulee and steam broccoli at the exact same time without all the food items coming out with an unpleasant flavor and texture.”

Pairing the power of Alto-Shaam’s pioneering Structured Air Technology® with the versatility of controlled humidity, Converge ovens provide expanded menu potential in the smallest, ventless footprint. Structured Air Technology features patented vertical air flow that reduces cooking times and eliminates the need for staff to babysit the oven or stovetop.

Each chamber features individual temperature, humidity, fan speed and cook time control—all settings able to be programmed into one-touch recipes for effortless execution.

The advanced programmable control also includes connectivity through Alto-Shaam’s innovative cloud-based remote oven management system, ChefLinc™. Equipped with an intuitive dashboard, ChefLinc allows operators to seamlessly create, manage and distribute recipes to their ovens through the cloud, providing foodservice operators complete control of their equipment, menus and business from wherever they are.

Further saving operators time and labor, Converge ovens also feature an intelligent self-cleaning design, with a number of automatic cleaning options available.

For more information, or to register for the event, please visit https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/3116497704936/WN_po1NnbCBQrCct6rjnEXqzA. For those unable to attend the live launch event, Alto-Shaam will share a recording afterwards to all registrants.