Alto-Shaam’s Executive VP Joins NAFEM Board

Lucy McQuillan, Executive Vice President, Global Sales at Alto-Shaam, has been appointed to the North American Food Equipment Manufacturers (NAFEM) Board of Directors.

Lucy, who has been elected on a three-year term, says she is honored to serve as an advocate for the collective success of all foodservice equipment manufacturers and suppliers: “As an active NAFEM member, I have witnessed the power of collaboration in progressing our industry forward,” she says.

“I will make it my mission to tackle the complex issues businesses are facing in these ever changing times, as well as championing people-first initiatives to inspire our next generation of leaders.”

Lucy’s vast experience across sales, customer service, business improvement and talent training/development put her in an ideal position to support the association and its more than 600 companies that make up the trade association. She oversees Alto-Shaam’s global sales, culinary and product management teams, with emphasis on providing the highest quality customer experience at every touch point. Lucy is also an Alto-Shaam executive team leader and board member with proven success driving corporate growth.