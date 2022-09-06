America’s Fastest Growing Hummus Brand, Fresh Cravings, is Now Available at Publix

PHOENIX — Fresh Cravings, the family-owned, Arizona-based snacking brand offering chilled salsas, hummus, plant-based and creamy dips, has expanded its product offerings at Publix. The product expansion into the Deli department includes three of Fresh Cravings’ most popular hummus flavors: Classic, Roasted Red Pepper, and Honey Jalapeño. All flavors can now be found at Publix stores across Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Virginia. This expansion complements the brand’s presence in Produce, where its Organic Salsa and Organic Kickin’ Queso Plant Based Dip are available.

Fresh Cravings is America’s fastest growing hummus brand, surpassing 40 other brands to become the fourth largest, and boasts double-blind taste test victories against the national category leader. As the only hummus on the market made with Chilean Extra Virgin Olive Oil, and a short list of high-quality ingredients, the Fresh Cravings team created an elevated recipe offering an ideal smooth and creamy texture with a savory taste. These 10 oz. tubs are made with industry-leading recyclable packaging and a sleek windowed lid to show off tasty mix-ins, like the zesty roasted red bell pepper, or spicy jalapeño seasoning.

“This is great news for hummus lovers and healthy snackers in the Southeast as we celebrate the expansion of Fresh Cravings’ offerings into additional markets,” said Jay Whitney, chief marketing officer of FoodStory Brands. “Our goal as a company is to bring elevated snacking experiences to shoppers across the country, and each expansion enables us to bring more flavorful, healthy snacking options made with premium ingredients to gatherings across America.”

To find a store nearest you with Fresh Cravings, visit www.freshcravings.com/where-to-buy/