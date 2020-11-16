AMPI Cheesemakers Defend Title

For the second year in a row, the cheesemakers of Associated Milk Producers Inc. are bringing home the coveted Chairman’s Trophy following the National Milk Producers Federation Championship Cheese Contest, according to an Oct. 29 press release. A hand-crafted aged asiago made at the cooperative’s plant in Hoven, South Dakota, was named best of class in the Italian division and received the distinction of the contest’s best overall entry.

“Champion cheese isn’t a title earned by any one individual,” said Mike Wolkow, AMPI’s senior vice president of operations. “It begins on the farm with members producing top-quality milk and continues with a talented team of cheesemakers. The Hoven team consistently delivers outstanding Italian-style cheese and this repeat honor solidifies their winning reputation.”

AMPI cheesemakers also received the following awards, first-place, Mild Cheddar, Blair; first-place, Processed American Flavored–Pepper Jack, Portage; second-place, Pepper Jack, Jim Falls; second-place, Processed American Plain–American Swiss Slice-On-Slice, Portage; second-place, Processed American Flavored–Hot Pepper Loaf, Portage; third-place, Processed American Plain–EZ Melt American Loaf, Portage.

