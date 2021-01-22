Announcing a New Addition to the Brooklyn Cured Family: Gilbert & Bernard Pâté and Specialty Foods

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK — This new pâté line is truly a family affair.

Scott Bridi, founder of award-winning charcuterie producer Brooklyn Cured, teams up with his wife, Hannah Bae, to bring Gilbert & Bernard Pâté and Specialty Foods into the world.

Gilbert & Bernard is a fresh take on some old classics. “We developed the flavor profiles and packaging to give the category a fresh look and feel that will attract new customers to the joys of pâté,” said co-founder, Scott Bridi.

The products launch in March, each packaged in individual terrine molds. The four flavors include:

Pâté de Campagne with Port Wine and Citrus

Black Truffle Mousse

Pink Peppercorn Pâté

Wild Mushroom Pâté

Suggested retail price is $8.99-$9.99 and case specs are 6/7 oz.

The husband-wife team created Gilbert & Bernard to embody characteristics they admire and associate with good taste. Gilbert (in bow tie on the left) and Bernard (in glasses and scarf on the right) are debonair, adventurous, silly, sweet—and they fancy themselves to be gourmands. In short, they are perfectly positioned to be the faces of the brand.

About Hannah and Scott

Hannah is the founder of Noona’s Ice Cream (www.noonasicream.com), an acclaimed producer of frozen Asian-inspired desserts. As a team, Hannah and Scott have over 20 years of experience in the specialty food industry. They have enjoyed pâté together on numerous memorable occasions, including on their first anniversary trip to Montreal and in the restaurant in Brooklyn where they were married. The new pâté line is deeply meaningful to them, and they are excited to share these products with the world.

About Gilbert and Bernard

In his off time, Gilbert enjoys practicing magic, spinning records, and cracking a good joke. Bernard prefers to experiment with new recipes and flavor combinations in the kitchen when he’s not curling up with a good book or spending quality time with his loved ones.

For more information, please visit: www.GilbertBernard.com