Aphrodite Artisan Goat’s Milk Halloumi Wins Best New Product Award

The Specialty Food Association’s (SFA) has announced that Aphrodite Artisan Goat’s milk Halloumi is the winner of the Best New Product in the Non-Cow Cheese Category of the 2020 sofi™ Awards.

Aphrodite Artisan Goat’s milk Halloumi was one of 148 winners announced by a panel of specialty food experts from nearly 2,000 entries across 39 product categories.

Products are judged on taste, including flavor, appearance, texture and aroma, ingredient quality and innovation . “It’s a privilege to continue the sofi Award tradition of recognizing extraordinary products and the people behind them,” says SFA Interim President Bill Lynch. “Having great news to celebrate, like the sofi Awards, is revitalizing for all of us in this pandemic year. The sofi finalists represent our dynamic industry – exciting consumers and expanding retail offerings around the world.”

About ‘Selected by Will Studd’

Will Studd has been working with specialist cheese for over four decades and has written several award winning books and a hosted a 60 parts TV series about traditional cheese around the world . ‘Selected by Will Studd’ was founded in 2010 by Will who sources and selects a range of international benchmark cheeses that are sold in the USA and Australia. It is now a family business with his children, Ellie and Sam. This exceptional Cypriot shepherds cheese is handmade in Cyprus using free roaming goats milk and traditional cheese making methods. It is quite different in taste and texture to its more industrial counterparts which often contain cow’s milk More information can be found at willstudd.com

About the Specialty Food Association

Founded in 1952 in New York City, the Specialty Food Association (SFA) is the leading advocate for the $158.4 billion specialty food industry. Representing makers, importers, entrepreneurs, retailers, distributors and others in the trade, the SFA aims to champion, nurture and connect its members to deliver traditional and innovative products to consumers that expand consumption of specialty foods. With over 4,000 member companies, SFA helps its members by providing information, research, educational events, and celebrating the industry through its awards programs. The SFA is known for hosting the Winter and Summer Fancy Food Shows and presents the sofi™ Awards honoring excellence in specialty food. Learn more at specialtyfood.com.

