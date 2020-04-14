Arethusa Cheeses Earn Prizes in Cheese Competition

BANTAM — Arethusa Farm Dairy announced recently that three of their Connecticut-made cheeses took top honors at the World Championship Cheese Contest 2020 in Madison, Wisconsin.

Tapping Reeve won first place in the “Natural Rinded Cheddar” category, Karlie’s Gratitude took first place and Arethusa Camembert took second place in the “Camembert” category.

This year the World Championship Cheese Contest had 3,667 entries from 26 nations. Judges come from all over the world where the best cheeses are produced.

