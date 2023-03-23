Armored Fresh Opens Store for Cheeses Made With “World-Changing” Kimchi Technology

vegconomist Deli March 23, 2023

Armored Fresh, a subsidiary of the South Korean food and beverage leader formerly known as Yangyoo and now rebranded also to ‘Armored Fresh’, launches a US-wide ecommerce platform to “deliver its vegan almond cheese to the masses.”

The almond cheeses are created with a “world-changing technology” that ferments plant-based ingredients using probiotics derived from kimchi, resulting in a flavor and tanginess similar to natural cheese, according to the company.

Perfect for those who prefer animal-based cheese

Speaking to vegconomist, founder and CEO, Rudy Yoo, explains: “Armored Fresh’s vegan cheese is made by fermenting almond milk using a fermentation technique that includes plant-based probiotics derived from kimchi, resulting in a flavor and tanginess similar to natural cheese. This process has been perfected to match the texture and melting properties of dairy cheese, resulting in a perfect mouthfeel.

Dairy

Food Tech Company, Armored Fresh, Launches Their Line of Plant-Based Cheese in the United States

Perishable News Dairy, Deli October 26, 2022

Global Food Tech company Armored Fresh announces the U.S. launch of their innovative plant-based cheese products in more than 100 supermarkets located throughout New York City. Armored Fresh, which has proven their competitiveness on the vegan stage after raising $23 million in Series Pre-B funding, will be debuting three types of cubed cheese (cheddar, plain, blueberry) to American consumers for the first time through retail distribution in Key Foods, Met Fresh, C Town, City Acres, & Associated stores throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn. Starting late November, Armored Fresh Cubed Cheese will be available for purchase nationally on the Armored Fresh website.