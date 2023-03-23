Armored Fresh Opens Store for Cheeses Made With “World-Changing” Kimchi Technology

Armored Fresh, a subsidiary of the South Korean food and beverage leader formerly known as Yangyoo and now rebranded also to ‘Armored Fresh’, launches a US-wide ecommerce platform to “deliver its vegan almond cheese to the masses.”

The almond cheeses are created with a “world-changing technology” that ferments plant-based ingredients using probiotics derived from kimchi, resulting in a flavor and tanginess similar to natural cheese, according to the company.

Perfect for those who prefer animal-based cheese

Speaking to vegconomist, founder and CEO, Rudy Yoo, explains: “Armored Fresh’s vegan cheese is made by fermenting almond milk using a fermentation technique that includes plant-based probiotics derived from kimchi, resulting in a flavor and tanginess similar to natural cheese. This process has been perfected to match the texture and melting properties of dairy cheese, resulting in a perfect mouthfeel.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: vegconomist