Armored Fresh’s Plant-Based Cheese Surpasses 1 Million Units Sold

Armored Fresh, CEO Luna Oh, announced a significant milestone with the cumulative sales of their plant-based cheese exceeding 1 million units.

According to Armored Fresh, this achievement marks the first step in the company’s mission to make a positive environmental impact. The sale of 1 million units of plant-based cheese has resulted in a reduction of approximately 288 tons of carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent to the amount produced by making 180 round-trip flights from New York to London, covering about 3,460 miles (5,570 km).

The company was founded with the mission of offering alternative dairy products that everyone can enjoy while having a positive and sustainable impact. Their unique fermentation technology has played a crucial role in overcoming the challenge of replicating the taste, texture, and aroma of animal-based cheese, a feat many other brands have struggled to achieve.

Armored Fresh’s cheese slices are available in three varieties: American, Cheddar, and Pepper Jack. All products are Non-GMO and 100% plant-based. Currently, Armored Fresh cheese is sold at various retailers across the United States, including Kroger, Fresh Thyme Market, Town and Country Foods, and Fred Meyer, as well as through food service partners like Bareburger.

Additionally, the company aims to completely replace the consumption of dairy products by developing alternative dairy options that appeal to all consumers. They plan to meet consumer demand for taste and sustainability by leveraging cutting-edge patented fermentation technology, ingredient development, and meltability to create a broader range of innovative alternative dairy products.

CEO Luna Oh stated, “Our company makes it easier for consumers to make better choices by offering high-quality and delicious alternative dairy products. By switching from animal-based products to plant-based options, every individual has the opportunity to positively impact the environment. We are excited to continue our efforts towards a more sustainable future through delicious food and to reach more consumers.”