Artisan Cured-Meat Maker Daniele Merges With Utah Company Creminelli

BURRILLVILLE — More big changes are ahead for Daniele, the Burrillville artisan producer of dry-cured meats, as it grows and expands.

Entrepreneurial Equity Partners, the Chicago-based firm that bought the family business in September, announced today that Daniele has merged with another artisan producer, Creminelli Fine Meats of Salt Lake City, Utah. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“In the gourmet food world, this deal will turn heads,” said David Dukcevich, part of the family that founded Daniele in 1976, and a sales and marketing executive for the company.

