Artisan Tropic Makes Waves in the Snack Business with Their New Regenerative Plantain Flour Crackers

Family-owned and operated, Artisan Tropic has been a leader in crafting delicious plantain and cassava chips. Now, they’re adding a new snack into the mix with the launch of their three brand-new regenerative plantain flour crackers, featuring Sea Salt, Chile Lime, and Tomato Herb flavors. They’re everything crispy and crunchy that you’d expect from a cracker and more. These crackers’ star ingredient, plantain flour, hails straight from a regenerative farm oasis in the lush coffee region of Colombia, giving them a unique and wholesome element with an environmentally-minded appeal.

It’s not often in the snack space that you can find a brand with a close working relationship with the farms where they source key ingredients, but that’s precisely the standard that Artisan Tropic has set for their products. Their unwavering commitment to sourcing their plantains from regenerative farms puts their new line of crackers a step above their crunchy counterparts.

In addition to the three new mouthwatering flavors and high ingredient standard, these crackers are also Certified USDA Organic, Certified Gluten Free, Certified Paleo, and Certified Glyphosate Residue Free. To set the bar even higher, they’re free of the Top 9 Allergens (that means absolutely no wheat, milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, soy, or sesame), which makes them a great school-safe snack option as well. And to round out their appeal (even though they are crafted in your traditional square cracker shape), they contain no seed oils commonly found in other comparable crackers.

Artisan Tropic isn’t just about better-for-you snacks. They’re about sharing the warmth of their Colombian heritage through their thoughtfully crafted, regeneratively-minded foods that can be enjoyed by the whole family. Family is at the heart of Artisan Tropic’s mission, and their snacks reflect their desire to provide a mindful, inclusive snacking experience for all using flavors and ingredients that you can feel good about giving your own family.

These 2024 NEXTY award winners for Best Certified Organic Product are now available at Whole Foods Market, Fresh Thyme, Cub Grocery, and can be ordered online at Thrive Market.

Artisan Tropic is a 100% family-owned and operated business committed to producing delicious, nourishing, and trustworthy food that all families can enjoy guilt-free!