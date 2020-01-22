Atalanta Celebrates 75 Years of Creating Great Food Experiences

Elizabeth, NJ—In 2020, Atalanta Corporation is celebrating its 75th anniversary. The company kicked off the new year and this momentous milestone with a 200-person town hall and a 75th Anniversary reception on January 9th, which included all of their corporate headquarter employees, family, friends and business associates. The event took place at Kean University in Union, New Jersey. This marks the start of a series of celebrations that will take place throughout the year.

Atalanta Trading Corp. started in 1945 in an office at 82 Beaver St., New York City, when Herbert Moeller and Leon Rubin began importing ham from Poland. Today, Atalanta imports thousands of unique items from more than 60 countries around the globe. The expansion of its portfolio and customer base over the past 75 years reflects the growth of the market’s demand for quality and specialty imported foods.

Atalanta is the largest privately held specialty food importer in North America. Atalanta is a third generation family food business – which is unique -most family-run businesses do not last that long. The Gellerts recognize that it takes the talents and entrepreneurial spirit of their team and suppliers to provide the best possible food experience to its customers. They encourage their team to continually search the globe for new and innovative products with the highest quality standards and pursue lasting relationships with their trusted partners.

The last five years have been especially productive and exciting. In 2018, Atalanta acquired ANCO Fine Foods, and in 2019, Swiss Chalet Fine Foods joined Atalanta. 2019 was a record sales year for the company, which hired more than 65 people, the most ever in a single year. The company continues to grow and thrive and is investing in a major upgrade of the IT systems along with warehouse infrastructure and expansion. They continue to invest in people, partners and technology which will set the corporation up for continued success.

“We have the structure to continue our growth,”, George G. Gellert, Chairman of the Board said during January’s town hall. “We have an excellent team. I want to thank everyone here in helping us accomplish 75 years…we look forward to our 80th!”

Atalanta is part of the Gellert Global Group, which is active in restaurant operations and non-food industries such as real estate investments. Sister companies include Camerican International, Finica Food Specialties, JF Braun, and Tipico Cheese Products.