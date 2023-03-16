Atalanta & De Medici Announce New Exclusive Partnership With Iconic Cipriani Food

Elizabeth, NJ — Atalanta Corporation is pleased to announce a new partnership with Cipriani Food as its exclusive importer for the United States. De Medici, a division of Atalanta, will oversee the implementation and distribution of Cipriani Food, a division of the legendary four-generation hospitality family that opened Harry’s Bar in Venice in 1931 and has since welcomed guests from around the world. In 1983, the family established Cipriani Food, providing recipes and a curated selection of the finest products inspired by their heritage. The same values of research for quality, attention to detail, simple flavors, and excellent service is carried on by generations of the family for over 90 years.

The partnership is an advantageous and promising opportunity for both companies. Atalanta/De Medici bring the expertise of their customer relations, sales teams, and nationwide warehouse capacity to support a broader coverage for Cipriani. Cipriani’s beloved brand portfolio includes restaurants, event venues, hotels, lounges, clubs, serviced residences, and the finest food and beverages.

“We’re thrilled to partner with this iconic brand,” says Tom Gellert, President at Atalanta Corporation. “The opportunities are boundless for both companies. De Medici is proud to offer the finest products from around the world, and De Medici and Cipriani share a commitment to quality and a well-earned reputation for excellence.”

“I am excited to start this journey with a group that has shown for decades industry expertise, logistic strength and extensive product knowledge. We are confident that this new addition to their selection will be welcomed with a smile in many homes around the US” says Giuseppe Cipriani, CEO of the Cipriani Group.

virgin olive oil, and red wine vinegar are also available, along with panettone, fugassa (a classic Venetian cake), gelato, tonic water, and a new line of alcohol-free sparkling wines.

All products are crafted in Italy according to the highest standards overseen by the family. The portfolio of products complements De Medici’s fine lines from Italy and enhances opportunities for all brands.

The collection will be highlighted at the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City. Visit De Medici at Booth #2836 to experience Cipriani Food. The line is also available at ciprianifood.com and will be online in May at demedici.com.

For more information on Cipriani Food contact Maria Roemer, Senior Business Development Manager of De Medici, at mroemer@demedici.com.