Atalanta Introduces a New Kind of Food Experience

Elizabeth, NJ— At Atalanta, our vision is to be a part of every food experience. Food connects us all, and the recent pandemic has reminded us that those deeper connections are what’s truly important.

“We miss creating the connections that we are used to creating. So in 2021, our 76th year of doing business, we have evolved to find new ways to celebrate and showcase the wonderful products from our supplier partners that help nourish communities all across the country,” says Tom Gellert, President of Atalanta Corporation.

As an importer, Atalanta often relies on trade shows to showcase their vast portfolio. When all travel halted last year, the organization was forced to re-evaluate and find innovative ways to connect with their customers. Director of Marketing, Marissa DeMaio highlighted, “We’re an organization that’s well known for our presence at trade shows. Whether it’s SFA’s Fancy Food Shows, Pizza Expo, or IDDBA shows, we’re a staple on many show floors where we can showcase the latest products and marketing support we can provide.”

In seeking to deliver the trade show experience virtually, Atalanta enlisted the support of Virtually Anywhere to recreate this connection point. Together, they launched a virtual showroom, inspired by the cobblestone streets of Europe, to engage customers anytime, anywhere. This 360-degree virtual showroom makes it easy to have their latest innovation, trends, and marketing support at your fingertips. Stroll through Italy, Holland, Switzerland and more.

https://www.atalantacorp.com/Explore the site today: Click Here to Visit the Atalanta Experience!