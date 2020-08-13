Atalanta Introduces the Newest Line of Table One Cheese Cups & Cuts, Coming This Fall

Elizabeth, NJ— With 75 years of experience in importing the finest specialty cheeses and gourmet groceries, Atalanta is proud to offer its newest line of Table One cheeses, including Feta, Blue Cheese, Italian Parmesan, Gouda and more. Our vision at Atalanta Corporation, to be a part of every food experience, inspired us to launch Table One.

We know that not everyone’s table looks the same—sometimes it is a kitchen table for six and sometimes it’s a cubicle for one. No matter where your table is, or who is there with you, we have delicious products from Table One to support your everyday meals.

“We are excited to bring the Table One line to retailers and specialty stores across the country,” says Scott Fegler, Atalanta’s Director of Business and Commercial Development. “The brand offers a range of quality products – whether imported or domestic- to fit within any budget.”



Table One cheeses crafted with the highest quality milk and traditional methods. The assortment includes; Imported Feta crafted using 100% sheep’s milk. Blue Cheese made in a Danish creamery with the freshest cow’s milk for an earthy flavor and wonderful creaminess. With a mild, herbaceous flavor and a smooth texture, Table One Swiss originates from one of the largest sustainable and independently owned dairies in Germany. Made in small batches in Canada, the French style Brie is a luscious, buttery treat. Table One’s other flavorful creations include our Goat Feta Blend, Italian Parmesan, Red Wax and Smoked Goudas, Fontina, Edam, Gruyere, and German Swiss. Available in pre-cut packs and cups, perfect for any application. Table One will be available by September 1st, 2020.