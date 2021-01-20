Atalanta Partners With French Brand Entremont

Elizabeth, NJ— Atalanta is proud to announce The French Connection, a retail and foodservice marketing campaign launching this January that features Entremont French cheeses and authentic French Dijon mustards, extra virgin olive oils, wine vinegars and sea salt.

Entremont, the Flagship of the First French Dairy Coop: Sodiaal, is committed to crafting cheeses with French milk from our cooperative dairy farms. Meaning “between mountains,” Entremont started in 1948 when the three Entremont brothers, François, Marius and Edouard, began maturing and selling Emmental in Annecy, in the heart of French Alps. With a focus on quality and transparent traceability, Atalanta is proud to represent Entremont’s portfolio of cheeses.

Marissa DeMaio, Atalanta’s Marketing Director, explains the Entremont French Connection marketing campaign. “We are so excited about launching this campaign to educate consumers on these authentic French cheeses and French specialties. We want consumers to not merely pick up an item such as Brie or Comte to try; we want them to “connect” to the authentic story, to the producer and to learn how to enjoy all of these items together in a genuinely French-inspired food experience.”

Perrine Beurey, Retail Trade Marketing Manager at Sodiaal explains their mission, “Thanks to our sourcing locally in France, we provide a wide variety of PDO, PGI and specialty cheeses that reflect our unique land and know-how. Our mission is to bring people together through a shared love of cheese. Joins us on a journey through the mountains and valleys of France and discover a world of fine cheeses.”

Entremont’s Swiss-style Emmental is made with fresh milk collected from Sodiaal family farms and then ripened on spruce boards in their temperature-controlled cheese cave in the French Alps and east of France.

The brand’s Comté PDO is crafted in the Franche-Comté. Family farmers pool their milk and transform it into delicious cheese in the region’s fruitières, or traditional dairies. During months of ripening on natural wood, expert cheese agers coax out a symphony of complex flavors and aromas.

Entremont’s Brie is a true treat. Enriched with cream, it has a luxuriously smooth texture. The Brie is the newest addition to the line and is available in 3kg and 1kg formats.

The French Connection will also spotlight favorite French grocery items: Edmond Fallot Dijon Mustard from Burgundy, A L’Olivier Vinegars and Oils from Provence, and Esprit du Sel sea salt from Île de Ré.

The French Connection campaign will span both foodservice and retail. The campaign is focused on product training and educating customers on the use of the products. Participating accounts will receive merchandising kits that include shelf danglers, recipe cards, deli signs, aprons, cheese knives and assorted gifts to help celebrate these exceptional items.