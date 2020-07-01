Atalanta Striving to be a Part of Every Food Experience for 75 Years

Elizabeth, NJ—Atalanta, the largest privately held food importer in America, is proud to celebrate 75 years of highest quality fine food. Although we did not get the opportunity to celebrate our 75th anniversary at the Fancy Food Show in New York City this summer, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to our employees, suppliers, customers and community. We would not have reached this milestone without your invaluable partnership and support.

At Atalanta, our Entrepreneurial Spirit and integral connection to the food industry have helped propel our success over the past three quarters of a century. We have weathered many storms throughout the years. During these unprecedented times, we continue to persevere, adapt, and work with our loyal customers to provide essential food needs to the public. We are 75 Years Strong, and we strive to be a part of every food experience. We are working hard to innovate, rebuild and stay strong together, as we are in this together.

“We have tremendous faith that we will persevere, our dedicated people, talented suppliers, ensure our ability to provide our customers with the best possible food experiences for years to come,” says Thomas Gellert, President of Atalanta.

Atalanta’s success in the food import industry began in 1945 importing Polish hams. Today, Atalanta Corporation imports thousands of unique items from across the globe. The expansion of our portfolio and customer base over the past 75 years parallels the growth of the market’s demand for quality and specialty imported foods. We believe that together, we can build an even better and stronger future. Here’s to the next 75 years!

Atalanta is part of the Gellert Global Group, which is active in restaurant operations and non-food industries such as real estate investments. Sister companies include Camerican International, Finica Food Specialties, KHI, JF Braun, and Tipico Cheese Products.