Atalanta’s Exclusive Partner Belton Farm Celebrates its 100th Anniversary with Two New Award-Winning Products

Elizabeth, NJ — Belton Farm is celebrating 100 years of handcrafting Great British Cheese with the release of two highly awarded products, the Triple Pack & Smoked Red Fox. Built on a century of tradition and innovation, these cheeses bring exciting, memorable flavors to Belton’s portfolio of award-winning cheeses.

The Triple Pack made immediate waves by winning the Clawson Trophy at The International Cheese and Dairy Awards last Fall. The variety pack offers three of Belton Farm’s most celebrated cheeses in smaller, individual sizes ideal for entertaining, cheeseboards, and everyday household use. This variety includes the smooth and buttery Double Gloucester with Onion & Chive, a powerful cow’s milk cheese matured for eight months at Belton Farm in Shropshire, England. Made with local milk and an infusion of fresh onion and chives, it pairs beautifully with Brown Ales or Pinot Grigio. The striking Port Wine Derby is marbled with a deep red Port infusion, drawing the eye to any cheeseboard. Its blackcurrant undertones and subtly sweet aftertaste make it ideal in rich pasta sauces or melted on top of an Angus burger. The smooth, creamy Sage Derby marbled with a delicate sage infusion offers a nutty flavor and open texture perfect for melting into savory scones or pairing with an IPA to round out the trio.

“The Triple Pack is a flavor powerhouse, and variety boxes with individual cheese sizes like the 100g options included here are perfect for entertaining and smaller households,” says Justin Beckett, third-generation cheese maker and managing director of Belton Farm, “Another exciting flavor you’ll want on your cheeseboard can be found in our Smoked Red Fox. This new oak-smoked Red Leicester offers a complex smokiness that’s highly sought after in the market.”

Smoked Red Fox made its international debut by winning Gold and Best in Category at the 2021 Global Cheese Awards in Frome, England. Red Fox, an aged Red Leicester recognized for its complex blend of sweet and savory flavors with an unexpected crunch, is hand-selected to smoke for 10 hours using natural oak chips for an authentic, delicately smoky taste.

Atalanta is proud to import Belton Farm products for their quality and their family-oriented and sustainable practices. Based in Shropshire, Belton Farm works with 60 local family farms to source fresh grass-fed milk and support the community’s trusted animal welfare practices backed by the 3rd-party Red Tractor Assurance Scheme. Belton was one of the first cheesemakers to run a carbon footprint program at a business level and in partnership with these local farmers.

To learn more about Belton Farm, their exporter Coombe Castle, and these new products, contact your Atalanta representative for more information or stop by our booths at IDDBA & SFFS.