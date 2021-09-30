Atalanta’s Exclusive Partner Belton Farm’s New Smoked Red Fox Wins Gold at Global Cheese Awards

Elizabeth, NJ— Atalanta is excited to announce the launch of a new addition to Belton Farm’s line-up of Great British Cheeses: Smoked Red Fox. Flavorful, unique Smoked Red Fox brings a new and exciting dimension to Belton Farm’s range of cheeses, adding a complex smokiness to their best-selling Red Leicester cheese, called Red Fox.

Smoked Red Fox made its international debut by winning Gold and Best in Category at the 2021 Global Cheese Awards in Frome, England. One of the oldest, most renowned industry events, the Global Cheese Awards celebrates producers and retailers of all sizes across the globe.

Red Fox, an aged Red Leicester recognized for its complex blend of sweet and savory flavors with a cunningly unexpected crunch, has been a staple of cheeseboards for some time. Hand-selected Red Fox cheese is smoked for 10 hours using natural oak chips for an authentic, delicately smoky taste to craft Smoked Red Fox. 51% of consumers say that “smoky” is a crave-able flavor, according to a Datassential report from 2020, highlighting the appeal of this new complex cheese.

Owned since 1922 by the Beckett family, Belton Farm has crafted fine cheese for nearly a century. Located in the stunning Shropshire countryside just outside Whitchurch, Belton Farm is an independent family-run business that produces a comprehensive range of delicious classic and contemporary Great British cheeses. Several of their cheeses won top recognition from this year’s Global Cheese Awards, including Best in Category for Double Gloucester, Red Leicester & Cracked Black Pepper, Organic Medium Cheddar, and more.

Justin Beckett, third-generation cheese maker and managing director of Belton Farm, commented: “Red Fox has been hugely successful; we have seen the brand go from strength to strength. The new naturally Smoked Red Fox delivers a new dimension to an already iconic cheese, a great addition to our portfolio of award-winning Great British Cheese.” Belton Farm’s roll-out of the Smoked Red Fox is accompanied by a marketing campaign, including a digital component. “There’s more to cheese than cheddar,” is at the heart of the campaign. Red Fox and Smoked Red Fox stand out from the crowd with an unexpected crunch, complex flavors, and high-quality ingredients and production in a world of processed and unremarkable cheese. They are cheeses to savor and celebrate.