Atalanta’s Partners Bute Island Foods and Snowdonia Cheese Company Win the Queen’s Award For Enterprise

Elizabeth, NJ— Atalanta is proud to announce that Bute Island Foods, the makers of Sheese, and Snowdonia Cheese Company, have won the Queen’s Award for Enterprise, the UK’s highest accolade for business success. The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise are for outstanding achievement by UK businesses in the categories of innovation, international trade, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility.

Bute Island Foods is the UK’s fastest-growing plant-based, dairy-free cheese brand, making high-quality dairy, gluten and animal-free vegan foods, like its flagship Sheese brand. Sheese recently unveiled a brand-new look and announced its biggest ever marketing investment in the company’s 24-year history, as part of its drive to become the leading vegan and plant-based brand in the UK grocery market and around the world.

Bute Island Foods managing director, Debbie Dawson, said: “The Queen’s Award is the ultimate accolade and to win particularly for our international trade success, given our small farmhouse kitchen table beginnings, is humbling and a huge recognition of the way Bute Island Foods is helping consumers across the world seek a more sustainable way of life by eating dairy-free. It is also a fantastic reflection on the exceptional team here at Bute Island who are passionate about good quality, plant-based food.”

A family business run by the sons of third-generation dairy farmers, Snowdonia Cheese Company, expertly crafts multi-award-winning cheeses and chutneys using fresh, natural ingredients for exceptional flavor. Over the last six years, Snowdonia’s export sales have grown more than six-fold, selling to more than 25 countries, including Canada, Australia, the United States of America and across Europe.“We’re very proud to have received this distinguished award in recognition of our achievements across the business,” says John Newton-Jones, Managing Director of the Snowdonia Cheese Company. “Our sustained focus on excellent product quality, marketing, innovation and e-commerce has led to continuous growth in both domestic and export markets. Looking forward, we will be continuing to invest in growth both in the UK and in international markets.”

Atalanta congratulates Bute Island Foods and Snowdonia Cheese Company for this well-deserved recognition.