Athens, OH’s Milo’s WWG Announces Facility Expansion

Nelsonville, Ohio — Milo’s Whole World Gourmet, LLC, a fast-growing manufacturer of branded and private label specialty foods located in southeast Ohio, is proud to announce a major $1 million facility expansion.

The expansion will allow the company to dramatically increase its sales, while significantly upgrading equipment, all in a brand-new 2100-sq ft production facility.

“We have been experiencing exponential growth,” said Jonathan Milo Leal, founder and owner of Milo’s WWG, which produces the Brownwood Farms line of specialty foods. “This new facility will allow us to turbo-charge our growth, and take on larger customers that we haven’t had the capacity to handle to date.”

The new facility will have upgraded machinery, multiple large kettles, and a whole host of other equipment and technology to enable fast, safe, and consistent production. The facility also includes a connected Product Development/QC lab, where the growing team of food technologists on staff perform the work necessary to get recipes ready for commercial production.

As part of this expansion, which will include job growth, Milo’s WWG received a $50,000 equipment grant from JobsOhio.

The new facility was designed by Jim Thomas of BDT Architects, with general contracting provided by Mike Myers Construction. Plumbing is being done by Thompson Plumbing, electrical by Sun Electric, and HVAC by Airclaws, all located in the Athens, Ohio area.

The new facility is expected to be open by spring 2022.

Photo, left to right:

Alan Stack , Sun Electric

, Sun Electric Dani Underhill , Athens Area Chamber of Commerce President

, Athens Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawn Worley-Sims , Chamber Director of Operations

, Chamber Director of Operations Vance Van Meter , Milo’s WWG Senior Manager, Mechanic

, Milo’s WWG Senior Manager, Mechanic Mike Myers , general contractor, Mike Myers Construction (with shovel)

, general contractor, Mike Myers Construction (with shovel) Jonathan Milo Leal , owner, Milo’s WWG (with shovel)

, owner, Milo’s WWG (with shovel) Jim Thomas , BDT Architects

, BDT Architects Javan Thompson , Thompson Plumbing

, Thompson Plumbing Tyler Bowyer , Milo’s WWG Senior Manager, Production & QC

, Milo’s WWG Senior Manager, Production & QC Andrea Matthews , Milo’s WWG Senior Manager, Finance

, Milo’s WWG Senior Manager, Finance Leonard Williams, Milo’s WWG Senior Manager, Inventory & Order Management

About Milo’s WWG

Founded in 2003, Milo’s WWG has grown from three pasta sauces to a portfolio of more than 40 specialty food products across seven product categories, ranging from BBQ sauce to mustard to salad dressings. Its products are sold across the US, including Puerto Rico, and in Canada and Colombia. In addition to its own products, Milo’s WWG bottles sauces for dozens of other companies around the country. The company employs 15 full-time, highly-skilled staff, and plans to add additional jobs with this expansion.