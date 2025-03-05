Aussie Select Expands Nationwide with Strong Retail and Foodservice Growth

Marietta, GA – Aussie Select, the pioneering brand making premium lamb more accessible than ever with fully cooked, ready-to-serve products designed for both deli and foodservice, is experiencing exciting nationwide growth as consumer demand for high-quality, global proteins—and especially lamb—surges. With exponential growth in consumer lamb consumption in the United States and a massive untapped opportunity in the prepared foods space, Aussie Select brings both convenience and versatility to the category. Now building presence coast to coast through key distribution partnerships, Aussie Select makes it easier than ever for buyers and Chefs to incorporate premium lamb options into their assortment and menus.

“Aussie Select resonates with consumers and operators alike, and we are thrilled to see the momentum behind our brand as we continue to expand in both grocery and foodservice,” said Jaclyn Oyola, CEO of World Select Cuts. “From premium retailers to leading distributors and foodservice operations, our growth reflects the increasing demand for high-quality, convenient, delicious lamb options that meet the needs of today’s consumers.”

With availability growing daily, Aussie Select’s rapidly growing retail footprint includes key placements at retailers including Dorothy Lane Market (OH), Pete’s Market (IL), Atlas Valley Purveyors (CO), Mackenthun’s (MN), B Street Market (NM), Clark’s Market (CO), Good Earth Market (UT), Lucky’s Market (CO) and more.

On the foodservice side, Aussie Select continues its expansion with major distributor partnerships including SYSCO, Newport Meats and key regional distributors, making its premium lamb products more accessible to chefs and operators looking to differentiate their menus and add Halal-certified options—a growing need.

“With our focus on high-quality, pre-cooked lamb options that reduce prep time while delivering exceptional flavor, we are providing solutions that align with the needs of modern foodservice operations,” added Oyola. “We are proving that lamb deserves a larger role in the American culinary landscape.”

Aussie Select’s innovative product line, featuring Lamb Pastrami, Tikka Masala Lamb, Agave Rosemary Lamb and Lamb Prime Rib, offers solutions that elevate sandwiches, salads, breakfast applications and globally inspired dishes.

As Aussie Select continues its rapid expansion, the brand remains committed to supporting its partners with tailored marketing efforts, culinary inspiration and operational solutions. Aussie Select will also be showcasing its full product lineup at the upcoming Natural Products Expo West event in Anaheim, CA, at Booth 237, where attendees can experience tastings of all products.

To learn more about Aussie Select’s growing retail and foodservice presence, visit www.aussieselect.com or contact jaclyn@worldselectcuts.com

About Aussie Select

Aussie Select is a trailblazing brand redefining the deli and foodservice space with premium, pre-cooked lamb innovations. Sourced from the highest-quality Australian lamb, Aussie Select products bring global flavors, convenience, and culinary creativity to kitchens across the U.S. With a focus on sustainability, quality, and accessibility, Aussie Select is changing the way consumers and chefs experience lamb.