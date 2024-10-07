Award-Winning Grafton Village Cheese Company Seeks Buyer/Partner

The Windham Foundation (the Foundation), based in Grafton, Vermont, announced that it is seeking a partner or buyer for its iconic Grafton Village Cheese Company (GVCC.) A program of the Foundation for decades, the Cheese Company is the award-winning producer of hand-crafted aged cheddar and cave-aged sheep milk cheeses.

Part of the mission of the Windham Foundation is supporting Vermont rural towns economically and culturally, the Cheese Company being an example of a local food company that benefits both agriculture and employment.

Last year, the Foundation brought in CEO Curt Alpeter, a seasoned business leader, to position the company for long-term success. Curt said he sees great opportunity for the GVCC brand with adequate financial support. Curt and a committee of the Windham Foundation Board that oversees GVCC have determined that taking advantage of this opportunity will require either new investment to grow the company or a sale to a better positioned partner with access to larger markets.

