Award-Winning Grafton Village Cheese Company Seeks Buyer/Partner

VermontBiz Deli October 7, 2024

The Windham Foundation (the Foundation), based in Grafton, Vermont, announced that it is seeking a partner or buyer for its iconic Grafton Village Cheese Company (GVCC.) A program of the Foundation for decades, the Cheese Company is the award-winning producer of hand-crafted aged cheddar and cave-aged sheep milk cheeses.

Part of the mission of the Windham Foundation is supporting Vermont rural towns economically and culturally, the Cheese Company being an example of a local food company that benefits both agriculture and employment. 

Last year, the Foundation brought in CEO Curt Alpeter, a seasoned business leader, to position the company for long-term success. Curt said he sees great opportunity for the GVCC brand with adequate financial support. Curt and a committee of the Windham Foundation Board that oversees GVCC have determined that taking advantage of this opportunity will require either new investment to grow the company or a sale to a better positioned partner with access to larger markets.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: VermontBiz

Related Articles

Dairy

Babybel Introduces First-Ever Variety Pack with Three Flavors

Babybel Dairy June 25, 2024

For the first time ever, Babybel is introducing a Variety Pack that features fan-favorite flavors – Original, White Cheddar, and Monterey Jack. Available in an 18-count net, the assortment includes eight (8) Original cheeses offering the classic mild and creamy taste, five (5) deliciously smooth Monterey Jack cheeses with a tangy twist and five (5) White Cheddar cheeses that have a hint of sharp flavor. 

Deli

Somerdale Invites You to ‘Sink Your Teeth Into’ its New Halloween Inspired Cheddar

Somerdale International Deli June 14, 2022

Somerdale International will be inviting visitors to next week’s Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City (12-14 June) to sink their teeth into its new Halloween inspired Cheddar.  The new, scarily moreish Bloody Good Cheddar!, made just 15 miles from the village of Cheddar in the heart of Somerset, England, is a traditionally made, aged deep red cheddar that is both sweet in flavour and strong in taste. 