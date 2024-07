BANDON, Ore. — Face Rock Creamery brought home three medals from the 2024 American Cheese Society (ACS) award ceremony in New York.

The awards included one 1st place gold medal for Clothbound Peppercorn Harvest Cheddar, 2nd place Cheddar Curds and 2nd place Smokey Cheddar.

ACS organizes the nation’s largest annual cheese competition, showcasing the finest cheeses from North America and beyond.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: NBC16.com