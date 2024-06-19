Bar-S Foods’ New Ad Features Clay Matthews as ‘Golden Locks’

Football Legend Tackles Taste and Value in “Golden Locks and the Three Fridges”

PHOENIX — Former professional linebacker Clay Matthews takes on the role of Golden Locks in Bar-S Foods’ new parody brand spot, Golden Locks and the Three Fridges.

Bar-S consumers’ affinity for football, paired with the former pro athlete’s iconic long blonde hair, made Clay Matthews the perfect celebrity partner for the campaign. Research showed that the fairytale theme would resonate with our target audience and their children, thus reinforcing the brand’s commitment to family-friendly values and accessible, delicious products.

“I loved being part of Bar-S Foods’ reimagined fairytale—it’s funny, clever, and guaranteed to make everyone smile,” said Clay Matthews.

The 90-second parody commercial mirrors the original Goldilocks plot and supports the brand’s new tagline, “Bar-S. It’s Just Right.” However, rather than face a few bowls of porridge, Golden Locks has to choose from three refrigerators. The first is home to a loudly dressed designer meat “salesman” who offers Golden Locks name-brand meats that are way overpriced. The second holds a roughly 40-year-old man who lives with his mom and has no taste or variety in his meal choices. It isn’t until he discovers the third fridge, stocked with Bar-S products, that Golden Locks finds the perfect balance of quality and value, appealing to his sense of taste and budget.

“Since the majority of our consumers have young children, we saw parody fairytales as the perfect vehicle for reaching the whole family,” said Linda Rodriguez, Bar-S’ Marketing Director. “The campaign not only showcases our diverse range of products but also highlights our dedication to providing exceptional value without compromising on taste.”

The creative strategy was orchestrated in collaboration with Heart & Soul Marketing, a full-service creative agency based out of Phoenix, Arizona. The campaign will be aired on CTV in select markets and across digital and social media.

To watch the full-length parody commercial visit this link and be sure to follow @barsfoods on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Bar-S

For over 40 years, Bar-S has made it possible for American families to not have to sacrifice great taste in order to stay on budget. With unmatched variety and consistent quality, Bar-S is known for its hot dogs, lunch meat, bacon, sausage, and corn dogs. Since 2006, Bar-S has been America’s #1 selling hot dog.https://www.bar-s.com/