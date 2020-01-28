Beaver Brand Starts New Decade With a Fresh, ‘Winning’ Look

HILLSBORO, OR – Beaver Brand is a 91-year-old classic with a brand-new look. The two-year rebranding campaign was spearheaded by Brand Strategist Craig Ostbo, a food industry creative leader and branding specialist based in Oregon.

Domonic Biggi, CEO of Beaverton Foods, said the fourth-generation family owned and operated company was ready for a new Beaver Brand. He said he wanted to convey a

look that was reflective of the history and business acumen of Founder Rose Biggi and celebrated the specialty foods Hall-of-Fame palate of Gene Biggi, company Chairman.

“What my nephew Jeff and I are most proud of, besides continuing to be a 4th generation family business, is that Beaverton Foods products have garnered more quality awards than any other brands in our categories,” Biggi noted. “We know with confidence that when consumers share our family of products with their friends and family they will understand and agree why we say: “It’s a Winner” on our label.”

Here are the seven new Beaver branded products, including two Showcase products (Grandma Rose’s and Hall of Famer Gene’s) highlighting the founder and chairman, to look for that are hitting shelves this spring with the new label:

Grandma Rose’s: Beaver Hot Cream Horseradish, 12 oz. (Squeeze bottle)

Hall of Famer Gene’s: Beaver Sweet Hot Mustard, 13 oz. (Squeeze bottle)

Beaver Honey Mustard, 13 oz. (Squeeze bottle)

Beaver Cranberry Mustard, 13 oz. (Squeeze bottle) • Beaver Deli Mustard, 12.5 oz. (Squeeze bottle)

Beaver Extra Hot Prepared Horseradish, 4 oz. (Jar) • Beaver Hot Cream Horseradish, 4 oz. (Jar)

Beaver Brand is the leading US shelf-stable horseradish and the top-selling specialty mustard in the West, according to I.R.I., Total US Food, 52 weeks ending Oct. 6, 2019.

About Beaver Brand:

The Beaver Brand – An American Classic – has a well-deserved, nine-decade story to tell and to celebrate.

The Beaver is the perfect illustration for the story behind the innovative, gourmet, awardwinning brand. Oregon, the Beaver state, is also where Founder Rose Biggi ground her first horseradish root in 1929. It’s why she is the face on one of two Showcase products – Grandma Rose’s Beaver Hot Cream Horseradish. Rose started Beaverton Foods from the ground up, literally from her basement, during The Great Depression through her strong personal grit of perseverance and determination. This spirit is part of the Biggi heritage as immigrants from Genoa, Italy.

Rose’s son and Beaverton Foods Chairman Gene Biggi is the second Showcase product – Hall of Famer Gene’s Beaver Sweet Hot Mustard. The 91-year-old is fondly called ‘maestro of mustard’ and ‘master innovator’ by his son and CEO Domonic Biggi. Gene developed his palate from his childhood farmhouse kitchen, located in Oregon’s Willamette Valley. He took the company in a new, innovative, and award-winning direction with the launch of the Beaver Brand and the company’s gourmet mustards. It was no surprise when Gene (or ‘Geno’ to close friends and family) was inducted to the Specialty Food Association™ 2016 class of the Specialty Food Hall of Fame, thus the name on his Showcase mustard.

For more information, call (503) 646-8138 or visit www.beavertonfoods.com. Orders can be made online or by calling (800) 223-8076.