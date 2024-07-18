BelGioioso Cheese Celebrates Exceptional Wins at the 2024 American Cheese Society Contest

(Green Bay, WI) BelGioioso Cheese proudly announces a remarkable performance at the prestigious 2024 American Cheese Society Contest. Our cheeses have once again showcased their superior quality and craftsmanship, earning top honors across multiple categories. These accolades reflect our commitment to tradition, innovation, and the highest standards of cheesemaking. The following BelGioioso cheeses received distinguished awards:

1st Place Winners

Cow & Sheep Gorgonzola Fontina Fresh Mozzarella 1 lb. log Marinated Fresh Mozzarella with Basil and Garlic Mascarpone Parmesan

2nd Place Winners

Fresh Mozzarella 8 oz. ball Crescenza-Stracchino™ Artigiano Blood Orange

3rd Place Winners

American Grana® Black Truffle Burrata Caciocavallo Medium Provolone Crema di Mascarpone™ Stracciatella Burrata filling

“We are thrilled and honored to receive such prestigious recognition from the American Cheese Society,” said Gaetano Auricchio, President BelGioioso Cheese. “These awards highlight the passion and dedication of our team and our unwavering commitment to producing the highest quality cheeses. Our focus on creating exceptional Gorgonzola and introducing innovative new products like the Marinated Fresh Mozzarella with Basil and Garlic has truly paid off. Moreover, our success with traditional cheeses such as Fontina, Fresh Mozzarella, and Parmesan underscores our ability to excel in producing classic, time-honored favorites. We are proud to share these achievements with our customers and look forward to continuing to provide them with exceptional cheese experiences.”

BelGioioso Cheese invites everyone to taste our award-winning cheeses and discover the difference that quality and tradition make. For more information about our products and where to purchase them, please visit our website at www.belgioioso.com.

BelGioioso Cheese is a family-owned and operated company specializing in artisan Italian cheesemaking. Using only natural ingredients and fresh, local Wisconsin milk, Master Cheesemakers hand-craft a full line of exceptional cheeses guided by a commitment to quality and a respect for tradition. At BelGioioso, every cheese is a specialty.