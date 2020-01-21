BelGioioso Cheese Introduces Artigiano Mocha

(Green Bay, Wis.) — The newest cheese from BelGioioso Cheese is Artigiano® Mocha, a handcrafted small batch cheese bathed in rich cocoa and Italian espresso.

Artigiano®, which means Artisan in Italian, is carefully hand-crafted and aged for 6 to 8 months to achieve its distinct flavor, aroma and fine crystalline texture. It’s a mixed culture cheese with complex flavors that lends itself to pairing well with flavors such as Aged Balsamic Vinegar & Cipolline Onion, red wine or Vino Rosso and now cocoa and espresso, Mocha.

The wheels are coated with the flavors and then cut into cheeseboard sized 5 oz. wedges with the marinated edible rind on all three sides so you enjoy each distinct flavor with every piece you cut.

Pack Sizes: 12/5 oz. Artigiano® Mocha wedges

1/11 lb. Wheel Artigiano® Mocha

Shelf Life: 180 Days

Ingredients: Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes, Cocoa, Sugar, Espresso Coffee

Aged: 6 to 8 months

Suggested Retail Price: $6.99 (5 oz.)

rBST Free, Gluten Free, Crafted in Wisconsin

BelGioioso Cheese is a family-owned and operated company specializing in artisan Italian cheesemaking. Using only natural ingredients and fresh, local Wisconsin milk, Master Cheesemakers hand-craft a full line of exceptional cheeses guided by a commitment to quality and a respect for tradition. At BelGioioso, every cheese is a specialty. www.belgioioso.com/secret