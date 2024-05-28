Belle Chevre and CHEVOO Brands Introduce Foodservice Items

Portion-sized Cups of Spreadable Chèvre & Tubs of Marinated Goat Cheese Launch

Huntsville, Alabama – Belle Chevre Inc., a pioneer in artisanal goat cheese products celebrating its 35th anniversary, has launched two exciting additions to its foodservice portfolio: 1.5-oz portion cups of spreadable goat cheese under its eponymous brand and a 2.3-lb tub of flavored goat cheese cubes marinated in extra virgin olive oil blends under its CHEVOO brand.

Belle Chevre’s 1.5-oz portion cups of spreadable goat cheese, available in Original, Honey, and Fig flavors, are the only portion-size cups of spreadable goat cheese available in the US. Created for various outlets such as bagel shops, grab-and-go establishments, and airlines. Other foodservice providers such as caterers and cheese board makers will also appreciate the individual cups of goat cheese offered in three flavors.

While jars of CHEVOO’s marinated chèvre are a favorite among cheese board makers, the creamy, spreadable cubes are also appreciated by chefs for the multiple culinary usages. The 2.3-lb compact, resealable tub for foodservice operators contains 75 fresh goat cheese cubes steeped in the brand’s proprietary EVOO blends. Available in five flavors – Original (Smoked Salt & Rosemary), Urfa Chili & Lemon, Herbes de Provence, Italian Black Truffle, and Dill Pollen & Garlic.

CHEVOO’s pre-cubed goat cheese addresses the need of chefs and foodservice operators for portion-controlled products as well as a desire for a convenient, healthy, and upscale additions to their menus. Not only is CHEVOO versatile and easy to use – added to soup, salad, flatbread or pasta – the flavored EVOO can be used as a dipping oil or to sauté vegetables and proteins.

“In a landscape marked by a surge in food delivery, a quest for healthier options, and a continued interest in new flavors, we believe our new formats will meet these consumer and foodservice operators’ demands,” begins Pierre Guérin, President & co-owner, Belle Chevre Inc. “By providing our unique cheeses in foodservice formats, we offer solutions for operators seeking to enhance their menus with new flavors and health-conscious offerings, all while controlling costs.”

Belle Chevre Inc. continues its tradition of excellence in artisanal goat cheese products with the introduction of these innovative foodservice offerings. From portion-sized cups to flavorful goat cheese cubes, these additions underscore Belle Chevre’s dedication to culinary innovation and customer satisfaction.

Stop by Booth # 1152 at the IDDBA in Houston, June 9-11, 2024

About Belle Chevre Inc.:

Belle Chevre, Inc. has been handcrafting traditional and original goat cheeses under the Belle Chevre brand since 1989, combining time-honored European cheesemaking techniques with an innovative approach. In 2022, the company purchased CHEVOO to expand its presence in the specialty cheese business while meeting the needs of the contemporary cheese lover. To learn more about Belle Chevre, visit https://www.bellechevre.com. For more information on CHEVOO, visit https://www.chevoo.com