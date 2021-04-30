Belle Chevre Owner Tasia Malakasis Jumping at New Opportunity

Huntsville Business Journal Deli April 30, 2021

More than 20 years ago, Tasia Malakasis rekindled her roots in the cheese section of an upscale purveyor in New York City.

Her surprise at discovering goat cheese — then still a novelty in much of the United States — made in a tiny Alabama town was nothing like the revelation she experienced shortly after.

Malakasis was, at the time, attending the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y., to pursue a passion for food. It was misplaced. She discovered at the Culinary Institute she did not want to be a chef, work in a kitchen or follow that route on the food highway.

