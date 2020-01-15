Belletoile Introduces Creamy Slices

Dieue-sur-Meuse, France – Recently launched all natural, semi-soft Creamy Slices is crafted following the cheesemaking techniques of Belletoile’s well-known soft-ripened cheese, but skips the aging room and presses the curds, delivering a clean taste with an incredibly creamy texture, adding versatility to the brand’s range of cheeses made in France.

Belletoile’s Creamy Slices reflects the on-going tendency toward convenience and differentiation in the specialty cheese deli case. Made with only three ingredients, including fresh cow’s milk delivered daily from neighboring dairies in France’s northeastern Lorraine region, the generous creamy cheese slices are sold in a 5.29-oz. resealable package allowing continued freshness once opened. Thanks to its texture, Creamy Slices is suitable for both hot and cold usages such as burgers, bowls, sandwiches, or salads.

“Certified Non-GMO, our Creamy Slices product brings high-quality cheese in a format that provides convenience to the consumer and a multitude of uses,” comments Christel Vibrac, Export Manager of Fromagerie Henri Hutin, producer of the Belletoile brand. “We aspire to please as many palates as possible with our Creamy Slices, yet remain true to our mission of offering only the highest quality of French cheeses,” continues Vibrac.

This exciting new product will be featured in the What’s New, What’s Hot! pavilion and

at our booth #7004 (Esplanade Hall)

at the Winter Fancy Food Show, January 19-21, 2020.

About Belletoile: Henri Hutin began making artisan cheese in the early 1900’s in France’s Lorraine Valley, a region in Northeastern France known for its agriculture and farmland. After the war, in 1922, Hutin expanded his family business to become Fromagerie Henri Hutin and was established as a “master cheesemaker.” Belletoile, their signature product, was first produced in 1960. Its reputation became legendary as the first triple-crème brie imported to the USA. Almost 100 years later, Fromagerie Henri Hutin continues to produce cheeses using premium quality, locally-sourced milk and holds on to the tradition of artisanal craftsmanship. Learn more at www.belletoile.us. To request samples and information contact info@belletoile.us