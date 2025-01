Everybody loves a bit of cheese during the festive season as we sit back and indulge in the finer things in life.

Although many people now tend to just pick up their cheese at a supermarket, we wanted to showcase Glasgow’s own independent shops which have a fresh selection of locally sourced produce.

From Italian delis to well know West End cheesemongers, here are five of the best places to pick up some cheese for the festive season.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Glasgow World