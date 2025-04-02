Bipartisan Group of Lawmakers Reintroduce Bill to Protect Common Names

ARLINGTON, VA – The U.S. Dairy Export Council (USDEC), National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF), and Consortium for Common Food Names (CCFN) praised yesterday’s reintroduction of the Safeguarding American Food and Export Trade Yields Act (SAFTEY Act).

Led by Senators John Thune, R-SD, Tammy Baldwin, D-WI, Roger Marshall, R-KS, and Tina Smith, D-MN, in the Senate and Representatives Dusty Johnson, R-SD, Jim Costa, D-CA, Michelle Fischbach, R-MN, and Jimmy Panetta, D-CA, in the House, the bipartisan legislation would direct USDA to partner with the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) to prioritize the protection of common names like “parmesan” and “bologna” in international trade negotiations.

“For years, many foreign countries have succumbed to the EU pressures to exploit geographical indication rules to confiscate common food and beverage names that American and foreign producers in the new world have used for generations,” said Jaime Castaneda, Executive Director of CCFN. “This lack of action has cost U.S. producers too much for too long. The Safeguarding American Food and Export Trade Yields Act is a critical step toward ensuring that American producers can count on their government to establish a policy of fairness in the global market. We thank Senators Thune, Baldwin, Marshall and Smith and Representatives Johnson, Costa, Fischbach and Panetta for their steadfast support.”

Since 2009, the EU has used trade negotiations and geographical indication (GI) rules to confiscate common names for their own producers—essentially monopolizing certain products in specific markets. For American farmers and manufacturers, this has led to lost commercial opportunities overseas and expensive fights domestically. The EU has escalated this campaign in recent years, coercing third-party countries to adopt the EU’s GI rules as part of trade negotiations.

“When the EU restricts our ability to market and sell our cheeses using ‘parmesan,’ ‘feta,’ and ‘asiago,’ it costs U.S. dairy producers markets and consumers that our members have built up over years,” said Krysta Harden, President and CEO of USDEC. “It is past time that the U.S. government take a more proactive approach to tackling this challenge. A new emphasis on common name protections—headlined by the SAFETY Act—will ensure that our producers can compete on a more level playing field around the world. Thank you to Senators Thune, Baldwin, Marshall and Smith and Representatives Johnson, Costa, Fischbach and Panetta for leading this important effort.”

By amending the Agricultural Trade Act of 1978, the legislation defines “common names” and directs USDA to join forces with USTR to proactively defend these terms in export markets. Originally introduced in May 2023, the bill represents the first farm bill effort on common names.

“Losing the right to use common names has direct, on-the-ground consequences for U.S. dairy farmers,” said Gregg Doud, President and CEO of NMPF. “We appreciate Senators Thune, Baldwin, Marshall and Smith and Representatives Johnson, Costa, Fischbach and Panetta taking up this fight. U.S. producers deserve fair competition. The SAFETY Act is an important milestone to making that a reality.”

About CCFN

CCFN was founded 10 years ago with one main goal in mind: to ensure that everybody has the right to common names when marketing well-known foods and beverages. Over the last decade, CCFN has worked with leaders in agriculture, trade and intellectual property from around the world to promote a commonsense approach that protects both legitimate GIs and generic food names. Additional information can be found at www.commonfoodnames.com.