Bitchin’ Sauce Launches at Sprouts Farmers Market Stores Nationwide

Carlsbad, CA. — Bitchin’ Sauce, one of the top-selling items in the Dips & Salsas category in the natural market, will now be available at more than 360 Sprouts Farmers Market stores nationwide. Sprouts is one of the largest natural grocers in the country and boasts award-winning leadership and innovation. Led by Chief Executive Officer Jack Sinclair, Sprouts has built for the future with E-commerce sales growing by 337%, which represents 11% of Sprouts’ sales during Q3 of 2020, according to reporting by Grocery Dive.

“We’re so excited to be launching in Sprouts Farmers Market,” says CEO and Founder Starr Edwards. “We used to purchase our fresh ingredients from our local Sprouts when we first started the company, so this partnership feels very full circle for me. We can’t wait to share our Bitchin’ goodies with even more Very Bitchin’ People.”

Bitchin’ Sauce, an almond-based dip originally founded in the San Diego farmers markets, will be launching 4 SKUs in the partnership, including award-winning flavors Original (sofi™ Gold 2019), Cilantro Chili, Chipotle (sofi™ Bronze 2019; sofi™ Silver 2018), and Pesto. Led by CEO and Founder Starr Edwards, Bitchin’ Sauce has been experiencing huge growth over the past 5 years, building their brand of vegan, gluten-free, Project Non-GMO verified, Kosher dips into a national bestseller. All sauces will retail for $5.99.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-foryou products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free.

Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 350 stores in 23 states nationwide.

About Bitchin’ Sauce

Bitchin’ Inc. is a San Diego based company known for its award-winning almond sauces: Bitchin’ Sauce, This Dip Is Nuts!, and Sweet Sauce. Bitchin’ Inc. has since expanded to include a new charitable giving arm, Bitchin’ Givin’, and music label, Bitchin’ Music Group, which focuses on developing established and up-and-coming artists across the americana, country, and rock genres with distribution through Universal Music Group. Bitchin’ Sauce’s unconventional business model is a reflection of the unique lives of Bitchin’ founders, husband and wife, Starr Edwards and L.A.

Edwards. The third of four children, Starr grew up living a nomadic life on the West Coast. Primarily self-taught in the kitchen and the office, her deeply rooted independent mentality along with her background as a vegan personal chef has poised and aided her in the foundation of the company. She has spent her career sharing her knowledge in food innovation, healthy living, entrepreneurship, business management, and family values. As the Bitchin’ brand continues to grow, Starr’s hand-crafted business model continues to distinguish itself with hallmark determination and inventiveness. Bitchin’ Sauce can be found in major retailers nationwide.