Bitchin’ Sauce Launches Into Foodservice with New Packaging

Carlsbad, CA – Bitchin’ Sauce, the beloved brand known for its creamy and versatile almond-based dips and sauces, is excited to announce its entry into the food service sector through a partnership with Dot Foods. This new distribution agreement marks a significant expansion for Bitchin’ Sauce, bringing its fan-favorite products to restaurants, cafes, and food service establishments nationwide. With Dot Foods, Bitchin’ Sauce is poised to reach a broader audience, offering its signature products in a bulk packaging format to meet the demands of foodservice operators.

The new 3lb food service packaging, available in Original, Chipotle, and Cilantro Chili flavors, is designed for high-volume use and is ideal for enhancing catering menus, restaurant dishes, and cafeteria meal prep. New 1.75oz Chipotle pucks—designed for ultimate convenience and flavor impact – making them a game-changer for quick-service restaurants, takeout operations, and any bustling environment where speed and quality matter. Bitchin’ Sauce, which is gluten-free, non-GMO, Kosher, and vegan, offers a clean alternative to traditional dips and sauces for key menu staples– like burgers, bowls, tacos, and more!

This announcement follows Bitchin’ Sauce’s standout appearance at the National Restaurant Show, where the brand earned recognition from three editors at RestaurantBusinessOnline.com. Senior Menu Editor Pat Cobe highlighted, “Bitchin’ Sauces caught my attention as they were displayed in the natural and organic section of the Show floor. The sauces are almond-based, so they’re totally vegan and dairy-free but exceptionally creamy.”

Additionally, in 2023, Bitchin’ Sauce demonstrated its impressive success through a nationwide limited-time collaboration with Veggie Grill. The items featured four Bitchin’ menu items, like an Original Bitchin’ Burger and Chipotle Bitchin’ Nachos. They received enthusiastic customer feedback, highlighting its exceptional flavor and versatility. The collaboration highlighted the positive influence of Bitchin’ Sauce, fostering trust in its quality and appeal among food service professionals.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Dot Foods to bring Bitchin’ Sauce to colleges, quick-service spots, full-service restaurants, and cafes,” said Mike DeGrace, VP of Sales at Bitchin’ Sauce. “With our simple ingredients and key certifications, Bitchin’ delivers incredible flavor without compromising on nutrition.”

With the introduction of new package sizes distributed through Dot Foods, Bitchin’ Sauce enters the next phase of elevating dining experiences, delivering even greater convenience and quality to food service professionals.

For more information, visit www.bitchinsauce.com or contact info@bitchinsauce.com.