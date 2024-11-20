Boar’s Head Consumers to Settle Lawsuits Following Listeria Recalls

Consumers who sued Boar’s Head after it recalled millions of pounds of deli meats over concerns of listeria contamination have agreed to settle their claims, their attorneys told a New York federal judge.

In a letter, opens new tab filed with the court, lawyer Jason Sultzer said he and attorneys who brought five proposed class actions on behalf of consumers who said they wouldn’t have bought the meat had they known of its dangers, had reached a deal in principle on the terms of a settlement that would resolve the claims for all consumers who purchased the affected products.

