Bob Evans Announces New Brand Spokesperson Replacing Celebrity Alfonso Ribeiro

Bob Evans Announces Illinois Resident As First-Ever ‘Replacement Spokesperson’, Kristina Vänni chosen as the brand’s new spokesperson, replacing iconic television host Alfonso Ribeiro for the role



NEW ALBANY, Ohio – Following a nationwide search for kitchen-savvy consumers with a passion for hacks that make kitchen prep easier, Bob Evans®, America’s No. 1-selling refrigerated dinner sides* brand and family-favorite in the kitchen, has announced Chicago-area resident and internationally recognized culinary authority Kristina Vänni as the brand’s first-ever Replacement Spokesperson. In her new role, Vänni will step into the shoes of the current Bob Evans spokesperson, iconic television host Alfonso Ribeiro, to share her tips for kitchen and mealtime shortcuts on the Bob Evans social media channels and throughout media interviews.



“Kristina’s enthusiasm for family-friendly mealtime tips and recipes personifies the Bob Evans brand and our belief in making mealtime feel good and taste delicious,” said Ciare James, vice president of brand marketing at Bob Evans Farms. “We welcome Kristina as the new Bob Evans spokesperson and eagerly anticipate sharing her knowledge and expertise with busy families nationwide.”



With experience as a food writer, recipe developer and TV host, Vänni comes to the Replacement Spokesperson role with a long history of personal and professional passion for kitchen and mealtime tricks. From savory to sweet dishes, Vänni enjoys experimenting with new flavors and sharing approachable recipes and kitchen techniques for amateur and advanced home cooks alike.



“As a busy food writer and mom, I know how valuable it is to incorporate easy tips and tricks in the kitchen to save time for the things that matter most,” said Vänni. “In my new role as Bob Evans Replacement Spokesperson, I can’t wait to share my favorite kitchen hacks and recipes, many of which include Bob Evans farm-fresh, quick-to-table side dishes and breakfast products that are perfect for busy households like mine.”



In addition to earning the coveted title of Bob Evans Replacement Spokesperson, Vänni will also take home $35,000 and complimentary Bob Evans products. With her first assignments already underway, consumers can expect to see Vänni featured throughout Bob Evans social media channels and website, as well as other public channels, as she shares her convenient and delicious meal ideas and shortcuts.



For more information on Bob Evans products and to find a retailer near you, visit BobEvansGrocery.com.



About Bob Evans Farms, Inc.

For over 75 years, Bob Evans Farms has delivered delicious, quick-to-table, farm-inspired food that makes mealtime a little bit easier and a lot more delicious. We’re proud to be the No. 1-selling refrigerated dinner sides*, including many varieties of wholesome, feel-good favorites such as mashed potatoes and macaroni & cheese, sold in grocery stores across the country. We’re also a leading producer and distributor of sausage and bacon products, and egg products including liquid eggs. In addition to our flagship Bob Evans® brand, our product portfolio includes Simply Potatoes®, Egg Beaters® and Owens® Sausage. Bob Evans Farms is based in Columbus, Ohio, and is owned by Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer-packaged goods holding company. For more information about Bob Evans Farms, Inc., visit www.bobevansgrocery.com.



*Source: Circana Total US MULO Latest 52 week ending June 23, 2024.