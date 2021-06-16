Bob Evans Farms Announces Fifth Annual Heroes to CEOs Grant Program to Promote and Fund Veteran Businesses

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — Bob Evans Farms today has launched its fifth annual Our Farm Salutes “Heroes to CEOs” grant-giving program and will be accepting participant applications now through July 31, 2021, at 11:59 pm EDT. Heroes to CEOs provides American Veterans the opportunity to present their business proposal to a panel of experienced corporate executives for a chance to win the program’s grand prize, a $50,000 business grant. Heroes to CEOs is part of Bob Evans’ Our Farm Salutes initiative, a national philanthropic effort put forward by the company that is dedicated to supporting Veterans and their families.

In addition to the program’s grand prize of $50,000, five finalists will be chosen as runners-up, each receiving a prize grant of $10,000.

“Heroes to CEOs provides more than just a grant to servicemen and women; it gives Veterans the opportunity to have access to counsel and mentorship from some of the top C-Suite level executives in the United States,” said Mark Delahanty, CEO and President of Bob Evans Farms. “We are inspired by the brave men and women who served our country and are proud to offer the opportunity to live out their dreams as successful entrepreneurs. We look forward to helping this year’s winners begin their exciting new journey.”

“We launched the Our Farm Salutes program to honor American service members, Veterans, and their families through awareness, donations, strategic partnerships, grant opportunities and volunteerism, and we are beyond excited to keep the momentum moving with the Heroes to CEOs program,” said Thyme Hill, CMO of Bob Evans Farms. “This marks another year of patriotic support for the brave Americans who have sacrificed their lives to keep us safe. Their commitment inspires our commitment to this ongoing initiative.”

The Heroes to CEOs grant contest is open to any persons who are a Veteran of all U.S. military branches, a legal resident of the United States or District of Columbia, are at least 18 years old, and own an independent registered business or have a plan for an independent business. Eligible entries will be scored based on reason, presentation, feasibility, opportunity and anticipated future success of the business or plan submitted. For a business to be considered, Veteran entrepreneurs are required to submit a plan demonstrating a solid business concept, multimedia assets in a video format and answer a series of questions about their business or business concept.

Winners will be announced after September 2, 2021.

For a complete list of official contest rules and to enter, visit www.ourfarmsalutes.com.

About Bob Evans Farms, Inc.

Bob Evans Farms, Inc. is a brand born and raised on the promise of farm-fresh goodness. For more than 70 years, the company has been making delicious, quick-to-table farm-inspired food that is sold in grocery stores all over the country. Today, Bob Evans brand mashed potatoes and macaroni & cheese products are the #1 selling refrigerated side dishes in the United States*. Based in Columbus, Ohio, and owned by Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer-packaged goods holding company, Bob Evans Farms is also a leading producer and distributor of refrigerated potato, pasta and vegetable-based side dishes, pork sausage, and a variety of refrigerated and frozen convenience food items under the Bob Evans, Owens and Pineland Farms brand names. For more information about Bob Evans Farms, Inc., visit www.bobevansgrocery.com. *Source: IRI Scan Sales Data Total U.S. 52 Weeks Ending 2/21/21.