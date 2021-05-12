Bob Evans Launches ‘Making a Difference, Bite by Bite’ in Support of the USO

NEW ALBANY, Ohio – Bob Evans Farms announced it has donated $100,000 to the USO as part of its ‘Making a Difference, Bite by Bite’ shopper marketing campaign. The campaign, which is part of the company’s yearly Our Farm Salutes initiative, will help the USO support service members and their families. In addition to the donation, Bob Evans will launch an integrated shopper marketing campaign to create awareness of the partnership through different touchpoints including digital, website, in-store and specially marked packages of its refrigerated products in stores nationwide.

Now in its fifth year, Our Farm Salutes is committed to supporting America’s active-duty service members, veterans, and their families through volunteerism, strategic partnerships, grant opportunities, awareness, and donations.

Consumers looking for other ways to support the USO can visit www.OurFarmSalutes.com to send a message of gratitude and support to service members or donate directly to the USO to fund mobile and center operations, programs and entertainment, transition services, and more.

“Supporting the men and women who serve our country is ingrained into the very fabric of Bob Evans. Their selfless service is the reason for our yearly ‘Our Farm Salutes’ initiative,” said CEO Mark Delahanty. “This year, we are proud to help raise awareness for all of the incredible ways that the USO helps our servicemen and women, and their families, at home or abroad.”

“Bob Evans values the importance of family and home and understands the critical mission of the USO – to strengthen service members and their families by keeping them connected to family, home and country,” said Lisa Anastasi, USO chief development and marketing officer. “This campaign will raise awareness of the USO’s important work and provide military supporters with the chance to give more than thanks to military members and their families. We are grateful that Bob Evans has pledged their support and is working to encourage others to make a difference.”

The specially marked products will be available for purchase in stores nationwide from May to July 2021. To learn more about Our Farm Salutes and ‘Making a Difference, Bite by Bite,’ visit and follow @bobevansgrocery on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Bob Evans Farms, Inc.

Bob Evans Farms, Inc. is a brand born and raised on the promise of farm-fresh goodness. For more than 70 years, the company has been making delicious, quick-to-table farm-fresh food that is sold in grocery stores all over the country. Today, Bob Evans brand mashed potatoes and macaroni & cheese products are the #1 selling refrigerated side dishes in the United States*. Based in Columbus, Ohio and owned by Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer-packaged goods holding company, Bob Evans Farms is also a leading producer and distributor of refrigerated potato, pasta and vegetable-based side dishes, pork sausage, and a variety of refrigerated and frozen convenience food items under the Bob Evans, Owens and Pineland Farms brand names. For more information about Bob Evans Farms, Inc., visit www.bobevansgrocery.com. * Source: IRI Scan Sales Data Total U.S. 52 Weeks Ending 2/21/21.

About Our Farm Salutes

Created by Bob Evans Farms, Inc. in 2016, “Our Farm Salutes” is committed to supporting America’s service members, veterans, and their families through volunteerism, strategic partnerships, grant opportunities, awareness, and donations.

About the USO:

The USO strengthens America’s military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission, and to learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.