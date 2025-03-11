Borden Cheese Introduces Flavor Sensations

Sub-line Features Bold Flavors Including New Habanero Cheddar and Jalapeño Jack Slices as well as Popular Favorites like Pepper Jack and Provolone

Kansas City, Kan. – Borden Cheese proudly launches Flavor Sensations, a new cheese slice sub-line designed to appeal to consumers seeking taste adventures. As part of the launch, Borden is introducing two unique varieties, Jalapeño Jack and Habanero Cheddar.

Crafted to deliver unique experiences, Flavor Sensations enhance favorites like cheeseburgers and ham and cheese sandwiches with spicy and smoky tastes. “Consumers continue to explore new and exciting flavors, often looking for a trip around the world during mealtime, ” says Jenny Mehlman, senior director of marketing, Cheese, Taste & Flavors at Dairy Farmers of America.

“Borden Flavor Sensations helps families enhance everyday dining with strong flavors.” Along with the new Habanero Cheddar and Jalapeño Jack cheese slices, Borden Cheese Flavor Sensations also offers such consumer favorites as Pepper Jack and Provolone in 6-oz resealable packages. Made with real milk, Borden Cheese delivers bold flavor along with the creamy taste and texture families have loved for generations.

“Flavor Sensations also enables each family member to personalize their food, from a touch of spice in Pepper Jack to a mouthful of heat in Habanero Cheddar,” Mehlman says. “We are excited about this line, which not only allows consumers to enjoy the spicy flavors that are on trend now, but also creates opportunities to introduce future flavors that boost taste experiences. ”

Borden Cheese Flavor Sensations will be available at a variety of major retailers in March. For more details, recipe suggestions or where to find the products near you, please visit bordencheese.com.

About Borden® Cheese

For generations, Borden Cheese has been carefully crafting high quality, delicious cheese the whole family enjoys. Made with real milk and owned by American dairy farm families, the wide variety of Borden Cheese makes everyday moments a little brighter. Borden Cheese can be found in the refrigerated dairy aisle and the pasta aisle in retailers across the country. Family meals are Better with Borden.

For more information about our products and recipes, visit BordenCheese.com.

Borden® Cheese is used under license by Dairy Farmers of America (DFA), a farmer-owned leading global dairy cooperative, which supports more than 10,000 family farmers.