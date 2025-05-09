Boursin Cheese Launches New Limited Time Offer Lemon & Dill to Brighten Up Spring and Summer Entertaining

The seasonal creamy, crumbly cheese is hitting shelves alongside returning fan-favorite Black Truffle & Sea Salt.

CHICAGO – Known for its unforgettable flavor and endless recipe inspiration, Boursin® Cheese is adding a citrusy twist to its lineup with its new limited-edition Boursin Lemon & Dill flavor.

Created to capture the bright, refreshing spirit of springtime flavors, Boursin Lemon & Dill blends tangy lemon with notes of herbaceous dill. This new flavor brings bold, vibrant taste and fresh inspiration, adding a burst of flavor to easily elevate any dish, whether spread on crackers, stirred into lemon orzo pasta or served atop grilled vegetables.

“As we step into a season filled with sunshine, garden-fresh ingredients, and effortless entertaining, we’re delighted to introduce a flavor that brings a burst of brightness to every bite,” said Katie Herrmann, Boursin Brand Director. “Lemon is a seasonal favorite among food lovers, and with dill continuing to trend in the cheese category, Boursin Lemon & Dill brings a fresh twist to spring brunches, summer soirées, and everything in between.”

In addition to Boursin Lemon & Dill, the brand is also bringing back Boursin Black Truffle & Sea Salt as a permanent addition to the portfolio, following popular consumer demand. Combining the rich, earthy taste of black truffle with refreshing herbal and salt notes, the savory fan-favorite adds a hint of indulgence to your cooking year-round.

From enhancing your favorite pasta recipe, pairing it with a chicken dish, crumbling it over a flatbread or serving it on a charcuterie board for summer hosting celebrations, the possibilities are endless when using Black Truffle & Sea Salt.

For inspiration and a variety of Boursin recipes including Salmon Orzo and Grilled Zucchini with Pesto, visit boursin.com/recipes.

Boursin Lemon & Dill and Boursin Black Truffle & Sea Salt join the brand’s existing portfolio including:

• Boursin Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese • Boursin Caramelized Onions & Herbs Cheese • Boursin Fig & Balsamic Cheese • Boursin Basil & Chive Cheese • Boursin Shallot & Chive Cheese • Boursin Dairy-Free Cheese Spread Alternative Garlic & Herbs • Boursin Bites Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese • Boursin Crumbles Garlic & Fine Herbs Cheese • Boursin Crumbles Caramelized Onions & Herbs Cheese

Boursin Lemon & Dill is available now for $6.99 at select retailers, including Publix, Albertson’s, Jewel, Hy-Vee and more with additional distribution coming throughout the year. Boursin Black Truffle & Sea Salt is also available at retailers nationwide now, including Target, Publix, Hy-Vee, Albertson’s and more for $6.99. To find Boursin Lemon & Dill or Boursin Black Truffle & Sea Salt near you, visit https://www.boursin.com/store-finder/.

About Boursin®

Part of the Bel Brands USA family, Boursin® Cheese and Boursin® Dairy-Free Cheese Spread Alternative Garlic & Herbs are creamy and crumbly products, deliciously rich with flavor. Boursin® Cheese is one of the most popular brands manufactured by Bel Brands USA Inc.. Headquartered in Chicago, Bel Brands USA promotes healthier, responsible and accessible food for all consumers worldwide. In addition to Boursin®, other USA brands include Babybel®, The Laughing Cow® and popular cheese spreads marketing under Kaukauna®, Merkts® and Price’s® labels. Bel Brands delivers fun snacks and gourmet cheese spreads to over 400 million consumers globally.