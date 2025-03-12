Boursin Crumbles – The Newest Innovation from Boursin Cheese

Available in Garlic & Fine Herbs and Caramelized Onion & Herbs varieties, the innovation features the signature bold flavors of Boursin, but in a crumbled format making it even easier to add the creamy cheese to any meal.



CHICAGO — For the first time in four years, Boursin® Cheese is adding a new product innovation to its culinary-inspired lineup, Boursin Crumbles. The new offering, which is available in Garlic & Fine Herbs and Caramelized Onion & Herbs, is giving foodies a simple, yet elevated way to add deliciously unique texture and bold flavor to their favorite meals.

Boursin Crumbles are designed for convenience, packed in a resealable container, and perfect for cheese fans looking for quick ways to enhance their favorite dishes while still delivering the signature flavors they know and love. Different than Boursin Bites, an innovation introduced in 2021 intended for snacking, this all-new format will introduce Boursin – and its notable rich, bold flavors – to a new shopper that is seeking a product that easily adds a gourmet touch to everyday dishes.

“Whether entertaining for a large group or cooking for one, Boursin Crumbles will empower people to effortlessly elevate their meals—bringing the distinct flavor and texture of Boursin to any recipe with a simple sprinkle,” said Katie Herrmann, Boursin Brand Director.

When selecting which flavors to develop Boursin Crumbles in, Boursin chose Garlic & Fine Herbs, the brand’s most-loved flavor, made with its signature blend of garlic, fragrant parsley, and mild chives. The second offering, Caramelized Onion & Herbs, is a savory blend of cheese, onions, and herbs. The flavor gained popularity during its limited release in 2021, prompting its addition to Boursin’s year-round lineup.

With herbs in every serving, Boursin Crumbles is a flavor-packed topping meant to easily elevate any meal like morning eggs, lunch salads, or even tacos. For those looking for inspiration on how to enjoy the creamy cheese, Boursin released two new recipes: Boursin Shaved Brussels Sprouts Salad and Boursin Shaved Fennel & Grilled Apple Salad.

Boursin Crumbles in Garlic & Fine Herbs and Caramelized Onion & Herbs varieties are available now at retailers including Publix, Albertsons, Sprouts, and Hannaford, with more availability in the coming months for $5.99 MSRP. To find Boursin Crumbles in Garlic & Fine Herbs and Caramelized Onion & Herbs varieties near you, visit https://www.boursin.com/store-finder/.

