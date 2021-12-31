Brazil’s Unsung Craft Cheese Winning Fans in High Places

ALAGOA — Good luck finding a GPS signal or sign to get to Rita de Cassia’s secluded farm in the mountains of southeastern Brazil.

The best bet for food-lovers chasing her award-winning handmade cheese is to stop and ask for directions.

Cassia’s “Garrafao” is one of 57 Brazilian cheeses that won medals at the biennial “Mondial du Fromage” in Tours, France in September.

That put unsung Brazil, a country not widely known for its cheese, second only to France on the podium of the world’s best.

