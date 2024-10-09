Brigand du Jorat Named the Swiss Champion in the Semi-Hard Cheese Category at 13th Swiss Cheese Awards

Ursy — We are thrilled to announce that Brigand du Jorat has been named the Swiss Champion in the Semi-Hard Cheese category at the 13th Swiss Cheese Awards, held on October 4th in Lugano.

Renowned for its tender texture, savory flavor, and distinctive fir-tree rind, Brigand du Jorat stood out among the competition to earn this prestigious title.

In addition, we are proud to highlight Mifroma USA’s commitment to sustainability through an initiative to plant over 3,300 trees in collaboration with the Arbor Day Foundation.

With each purchase of Brigand du Jorat cheese, consumers contribute to this project, supporting tree planting and promoting environmental responsibility. Our cheesemakers remain dedicated to protecting the natural beauty of the Jorat region in Switzerland, actively supporting local environmental and cultural projects.

We are now extending this mission to the U.S., bringing our sustainability efforts to a global scale.

For more information on our award-winning product and our initiatives, please contact isabelle.schilt@mifroma.com. To stay up to date, follow us on Instagram at @mifromausa

ABOUT MIFROMA

Since 1964 Mifroma has been selecting quality cheeses made by local dairy producers with traditional Swiss methods, safeguarding the wealth of the land, valuing the work and knowledge of the artisans, and protecting the pastures and animals that provide the precious milk used for production. As we move forward, our dedication to quality and authenticity remains the driving force behind our innovative approach.