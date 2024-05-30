British Organic Dairy Co. to Showcase New Pack Design at IDDBA

Sales of Organic Herd’s British Organic Dairy Co. (BODC) range of great tasting, traditionally made organic Cheddars are being boosted further by the adoption of a new striking pack design and more evocative brand descriptors. The new look packs, which are appearing on the cheese fixtures of over 1,200 stores across the USA, will be showcased at the International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) show being held in Houston Texas from 9-11 June 2024.

Exclusively distributed in the USA by Trugman-Nash, sales of BODC have grown strongly in the last year in both volume and value terms with its Extra Sharp Cheddar and extra aged vintage Cheesemaker’s Reserve Cheddar now in the top 10 of organic cheese SKUs sold in US retail. The latter being the fastest growing of the range with like for like sales growing by +37% in value and 52% in volume unit terms.*

Visitors to the BODC /Trugman-Nash booth [No. 4811] at the IDDBA show will be able to sample the great tasting range and see how the new branding delivers greater stand-out on shelf. There will also be the opportunity to learn more about some exciting new product development activity being undertaken to develop further BODC’s presence in the convenience and snacking segments of the market.

The British Organic Dairy Co.’srange of Cheddars are made using milk from pasture raised and grass fed organic cows who are part of Organic Herd, the leading British farmer-owned 100% organic cooperative. Organic Herd farmers are dedicated to an organic farming system that is accredited to the world leading UK and USA organic regulations to be free from the use of pesticides, herbicides, artificial fertilisers, GMOs and antibiotics.

Based upon an authentic 100 year old recipe, all of the BODC cheeses are made and matured in the heart of the Somerset countryside, only some 20 miles away from the historic village of Cheddar itself, the birthplace of Cheddar cheese. The range consists of a rich yet smooth & buttery Sharp Cheddar;a bold and distinctive 12 month-aged Extra Sharp Cheddar and a quintessential, complex and robust Cheesemaker’s Reserve Cheddar which is hand selected and extra aged.

Commenting on the growth of the BODC brand, Ian Anderson, Organic Herd’s International Manager said: “Sales of our British Organic Dairy Co. range of organic Cheddars are going from strength to strength. Our success very much reflects the increasing emphasis that American food lovers are placing on seeking out great tasting premium cheeses that are crafted with passion, have genuine provenance and when it comes to being organic are planet positive.”

“We can’t wait to meet existing and new potential customers at the IDDBA show and look forward to showcasing with them the new look BODC range and discussing our exciting plans for the future.”

*SPINS retail data 24 weeks to 24 March 2024