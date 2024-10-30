Brooklyn Cured Expands Cocktail-Inspired Salami Line

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK — Brooklyn Cured is expanding its innovative line of Cocktail-Inspired salami. In response to the growing demand for unique and on-trend flavors, the company has created the Dirty Martini Salami.

Crafted with premium Spanish olives and dry vermouth, this pork salami echoes the flavor profile of a classic dirty martini with briny and savory notes. The new salami chub will expand Brooklyn Cured’s cocktail-inspired offerings from four SKUs to five SKUs, with its four existing flavors distributed throughout the country.

The other cocktail-inspired flavors available are:

The Manhattan – Pork Salami with Bourbon and Sour Cherries

– Pork Salami with Bourbon and Sour Cherries The Beer Garden – Pork Salami with Belgian Ale and Lemon Zest

– Pork Salami with Belgian Ale and Lemon Zest The Old Fashioned – Pork Salami with Rye Whiskey and Orange

– Pork Salami with Rye Whiskey and Orange The Mezcal Margarita – Pork Salami with Mezcal and Lime

“This new flavor is a nod to a classic cocktail that has seen a resurgence in the past decade,” said Brooklyn Cured Marketing Manager, Katie Milani. “Now, more than ever, people across generations seek both classic sophistication and modern twists in their drinking and dining experiences. Like all of our salami in this line, our Dirty

Martini-inspired flavor plays on the rise of the craft cocktail movement and retro trends.”

The new SKU is currently available on the Brooklyn Cured website through the end of the year and will be available to ship to retailers nationwide in January 2025.

“With the holiday season approaching, the addition of the Dirty Martini Salami to our online store comes at the right time,” Milani says. “We see food connoisseurs come to our site from across the country for gifting or stocking their homes with our flavor-forward cured meats. What better way to give this holiday season, than with a gift that is as timeless as a classic cocktail? Cheers!”

The new Dirty Martini Salami is shelf-stable so retailers have the ability to merchandise out of the refrigerated case. Suggested retail price is $9.99-$11.99 and case specs are 12/5oz.

Brooklyn Cured is a producer of award-winning charcuterie using sustainable meat and fine-dining technique. Our artisanal product line includes innovative flavors of salami, sausages, and deli meats using pasture-raised meat with no antibiotics. Our flavor profiles are inspired by the culinary diversity of Brooklyn neighborhoods that have attracted hard-working people from all over the world.