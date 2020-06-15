Brooklyn Cured Expands Presliced Charcuterie Line

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK — Brooklyn Cured has expanded its line of presliced charcuterie in response to growing customer demand for pre-packaged sliced meats.

The two new SKUs are available for distribution starting July 1.

Chorizo: mild, seasoned with smoked paprika and red wine

mild, seasoned with smoked paprika and red wine Spicy Beef Salami: naturally smoked, with black pepper and garlic

The line extension will expand Brooklyn Cured’s presliced offerings from five SKUs to seven SKUs, with its five existing presliced SKUs distributed in multiple regions throughout the country. These shelf-stable items are top sellers in Brooklyn Cured’s full product line of over 35 items.

The new presliced items are in the highest-growing category of retail deli sales (18% increase YOY) according to the most recent report by IRi.

For the line extension, Brooklyn Cured is partnering with farmers to source meat that promotes regenerative agriculture. “Due to a decline in restaurant sales, some farmers did not have as many outlets for meat as they are accustomed to,” said Brooklyn Cured Founder Scott Bridi. “Our mission is to promote sustainable agriculture, so we connected with farmers who typically supply restaurants so we could support them during these times.”

The new products are shelf stable, so retailers have the option to merchandise out of the refrigerated case. Suggested retail price is $5.99-$6.99 and case specs are 12/3 oz.

###

Brooklyn Cured is a producer of award-winning charcuterie using sustainable meat and fine-dining technique. Our artisanal product line includes shelf-stable salami, snack packs, sausages, and deli meats using pasture-raised meat with no antibiotics. Our flavor profiles are inspired by the culinary history of Brooklyn neighborhoods that have attracted hard-working people from all over the world.

###

If you would like more information, please call Scott Bridi at 917-282-2221, or email scott@brooklyncured.com.