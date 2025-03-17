Bubbies and Wildbrine Introduce New Fermented and Pickled Products at Whole Foods Market

Parent company Fermented Food Holdings, Inc. announces largest Whole Foods Market expansion to date with five new SKUs available nationwide

Madison, Wis. – Fermented Food Holdings, Inc. (FFH), a leading producer of high-quality fermented, functional foods in the U.S., announced that two of the company’s brands, Bubbies Fine Foods (Bubbies) and wildbrine, have introduced new products into select Whole Foods Market locations nationwide. Bubbies introduced the brand’s Kosher Dill Pickle Chips, one of the world’s only fermented pickle chips at mass retail, available in original and spicy versions. Wildbrine debuted its Mild White Kimchi, Pickled Red Onions, and Banh Mi Medley. This is an expansion of the more than a dozen Bubbies and wildbrine SKUs already available in select Whole Foods Market stores nationwide, which include Bubbies Sauerkraut and Horseradish and wildbrine Korean Style Kimchi and Organic Dill & Garlic Sauerkraut.

“Consumers are increasingly turning to fermented, minimally processed, and functional foods that support a health-conscious lifestyle, with 15% of Americans incorporating fermented foods into their diets,” said FFH CEO Jorge Azevedo. “As a category leader for fermented and pickled foods in the natural channel, Fermented Food Holdings drives true incremental sales, while leading the adoption of both new and traditional fermented foods.”

Bubbies has been crafting high-quality, fermented and pickled products for more than 40 years. Bubbies stands as the unrivaled leader in the fermented foods category, holding top positions as the most popular pickle, relish and refrigerated condiment brand.

Bubbies’ Kosher Dill Pickle Chips are the culmination of thoughtful research and proprietary development. This groundbreaking innovation marks a significant milestone in the world of fermented foods as a fully fermented pickle chip is extremely difficult to execute on a national scale. Recognizing a gap in widely available fermented pickle chips, Bubbies saw an opportunity to introduce this innovation to the national market.

Bubbies’ traditional, time-honored Kosher Dill Pickle recipe remains unchanged to this day. Like the whole pickles, Bubbies Spicy and Original Kosher Dill Pickle Chips are certified kosher and non-GMO Project Verified, are gluten-free, use no preservatives, and have no added sugar. Bubbies’ research found that consumers cut up their whole Kosher dill pickles for everyday meals, like hamburgers, pasta salads, grilled cheeses, or snacking.

Through the power of fermentation, wildbrine offers a line of culinary-inspired fermented and pickled vegetables including sauerkrauts, kimchis, and condiments. Wildbrine’s Mild White Kimchi features the tang of fermented Napa cabbage, sweet notes of pear, Daikon radish, carrot, and bell peppers. The Banh Mi Medley is a tart mix of pickled veggies, cilantro, mint, ponzu, and lime, while the Pickled Red Onions are a spicy and versatile delight with a hint of mild jalapeños.

About Fermented Food Holdings, Inc. (FFH) Fermented Food Holdings, Inc. (FFH) is a leading producer of high-quality, fermented and functional foods that support a healthy lifestyle. Proudly based in Madison, Wis., FFH’s growing brand portfolio includes Bubbies, wildbrine, Flanagan Farm, Silver Floss, Saverne, Hawthorne Foods, and Cortland Valley. For more information visit www.fermentedfoodholdings.com.