Bubbies Fine Foods Adds Four New SKUs and Announces New Direct-to-Consumer Channel

VENTURA, Calif. – Bubbies Fine Foods, the leader in premium fermented and pickled condiments, will be releasing new innovative products hitting shelves in June: three new Bread & Butter Chip flavors and a kitchen-chopped Sweet Relish. In addition to being on mass retailer stores’ shelves, Bubbies will begin selling the four new SKUs, on their website for the first time ever.

Bubbies original Bread & Butter Chips are already the number one refrigerated sweet pickle in both the “Natural” and “Multi Outlet with Convenience Stores” (MULO) channels. With three new flavors – Spicy, Horseradish, and Ginger Apple – Bubbies is offering premium variety to a growing sweet pickle category. Each new Bread & Butter Chip flavor is made with real ingredients clearly visible through the 25 oz glass jar, including Fresno chili peppers, horseradish root, ginger pieces, and Granny Smith apples.

“With the number one selling Kosher Dill Pickle, and Dill Relish in the Natural category, it’s only natural that Bubbies would offer a premium Sweet Relish as well,” said Hannah Lewis, Chief Marketing Officer of Bubbies. “We wanted to make sure that our loyal fans can get these new products as quickly as possible, so we will be shipping a limited number of each item directly through our website, beginning in early June.”

For more than 40 years, Bubbies has been fermenting and pickling using traditional recipes and time-honored methods that have been handed down from generation to generation, beginning with a 100-year-old kosher pickle recipe in 1982 – long before fermentation became a trend.

“Bubbies has been the gold standard in pickles and sauerkraut for years,” said Chris Glab, Bubbies’ Chief Innovation Officer. “We have taken our time to carefully craft our new items to be sure these products are consistent with Bubbies time-honored kitchen recipes. While we started with a range of over 15 flavors, the three that are coming to market are traditional, with a twist. We asked our consumers to help us choose, and Spicy, Horseradish and Ginger Apple rose to the top.”

Bubbies 16-oz Sweet Relish is prepared using premium cucumbers (no ends or pieces), no sticky gums, and using a coarser “kitchen-chop”, creating a lighter relish that’s subtly sweet and perfect on everything from a fresh salad to a ballpark hot dog.

“Our Sweet Relish is a Bubbies family recipe, passed down through the years, made with fresh cucumbers and a secret family spice blend,” added Glab. “Unlike many products on store shelves, there’s no gums or starches in Bubbies kitchen or in her recipes.”

Bubbies products are available nationwide in the refrigerated section at fine retailers including Whole Foods, Sprouts, Kroger, Publix, and many more.

About Bubbies Fine Foods

For more than 40 years, Bubbies Fine Foods has been crafting high-quality, fermented and pickled products as a category leader and household name. Bubbies was founded in 1982 in San Francisco when founder Leigh Truex found a family recipe for kosher dill pickles that was more than 100 years old. The recipe called for a natural fermentation process that created products unlike anything on shelves at local grocery stores. The line grew to relishes, sauerkraut, bread & butter pickles and more.

In December 2021, the company, then owned by the Gray Family, was sold to Fermented Food Holdings, a company dedicated to growth of natural and fermented foods. Today, Bubbies continues to craft a variety of high-quality fermented and pickled products inspired by Bubbie’s kitchen, with a devoted and growing fanbase that prefers and advocates for products and methods that are natural and authentic, while reminding you of the foods your grandmother used to make.

For more information about Bubbies, visit bubbies.com, and follow them on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.